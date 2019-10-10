SIT collects voice samples of Chinmayanand and law student

The forensic Science Laboratory of Lucknow Wednesday collected voice samples of former Union minister Chinmayanand, accused of sexual harassment, and the complainant law student against whom the former BJP leader had filed extortion case. Voice samples of three men — all lodged in Shahjahanpur district jail on charges of extortion conspiracy — were also collected. All the five were brought to Lucknow for the voice sample collection.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the cases of sexual assault and extortion, reached Shahjhanpur jail on Wednesday morning and took taken them out of the jail at different time periods. While the girl and Chinmayanad were taken into custody early in the morning, the three men were taken out of the jail later.

The SIT had recently obtained permission from a local court to get voice samples of all the five accused in order to verify the videos obtained by the investigating team related to the sexual harassment against Chinmayanand and extortion conspiracy and message sent to Chinmayanand on his mobile phone demanding Rs 5 crore in return of not making some objectionable video clips involving him viral.

The SIT said they needed to take voice samples of all five accused to collect more concrete evidence against them by getting their voices matched with that in the video clips.

Earlier, some video clips were provided to the investigating team by the girl and Chinmayanand’s lawyer Om Singh. While the girl reportedly had provided 43 video clips on a pen drive, Om Singh reportedly handed over four clips on behalf of Chinmayanand.

One video purportedly shows Chinmayanand getting a massage from the victim and allegedly making objectionable remarks about her. The clip provided by Chinmayanand’s lawyer purportedly shows the girl and three men discussing about the alleged Rs 5-crore extortion demand made to Chinmayanand. The SIT had sent all the clips for forensic tests. The FSL report confirmed that all the clips were genuine, with no editing done, an officer said.

The SIT has booked Chinmayanand under IPC Sections 376 C (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 354D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).