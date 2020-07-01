SIT clean chit to six cops accused of shooting student during anti-CAA stir

Bijnor police’s Special Investigation Team has given a clean chit to 6 policemen in connection with the shooting of a 20-year-old youth during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year. (File photo) Bijnor police’s Special Investigation Team has given a clean chit to 6 policemen in connection with the shooting of a 20-year-old youth during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year. (File photo)

Bijnor police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has given a clean chit to six policemen, including the then station house officer of Nehtaur police station, in connection with the shooting of a 20-year-old youth, Mohammad Suleiman, during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year. SIT has accused Suleiman, a college student, of indulging in violence.

Suleiman’s elder brother Shoaib Malik had alleged that the policemen picked up his brother while he was returning from a mosque after offering namaz and shot him in a lane.

“We have found that the allegations levelled by deceased’s family were false. The complaint was included in the FIR.

The policemen, who were blamed by them, have been given clean chit. We have found Suleiman was involved in the protest and was an accused. Since he has died, no action could be taken against him,” said Bijnor’s Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra, who heads SIT. He refused to share any moredetails of the case.

A magisterial inquiry into the death is still pending. Sub-divisional magistrate, Dhampur, Dhirendra Singh said, “I have yet to complete the inquiry. The statement of the deceased’s family has been recorded.” He added that the deceased’s father Jahd Hussain has also met him.

Suleiman’s brother Shoaib on Tuesday told The Indian Express, “I filed a complaint against six policemen, including the then SHO of Nehtaur, because I got information that my brother was kidnapped while he was coming from a mosque and police later shot him dead.”

In his final year of graduation, Suleiman was preparing for the UPSC exams at his maternal uncle Anwar Usmani’s place in Noida. He had come to his native place at Nehtaur as he was unwell, said his family.

“During probe, police visited us and recorded our statements which were same what we had mentioned in the complaint. I have no idea about the magisterial inquiry. I tried to get information about the police investigation, but no one is ready to share any details. It would be wrong on the part of police to say my brother was staging a protest if they don’t give him justice,” said Shoaib, adding that he has met the SDM and recorded his statement.

In the complaint, Shoaib had named then SHO Rajesh Singh Solanki, sub-inspector Ashish Tomar, constable Mohit Kumar and three unidentified policemen.

Bijnor police had earlier said Kumar shot Suleiman in self-defence. They said a mob snatched the service pistol of Tomar and was chased by other policemen. When Kumar came close to Suleiman, he shot the constable in the stomach, according to police. In reply, Kumar fired from his service pistol and Suleiman was hit in the stomach.

Suleiman was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A ballistic report confirmed that a bullet retrieved from Suleiman’s body was fired from Kumar’s service pistol.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd