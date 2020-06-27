SIT alleges Faridkot CJM has Badal family ‘links’, prays for his non-intervention

The Punjab Police SIT probing the 2015 police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters has submitted a written prayer to acting District & Sessions Judge, Faridkot. (File photo) The Punjab Police SIT probing the 2015 police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters has submitted a written prayer to acting District & Sessions Judge, Faridkot. (File photo)

The Punjab Police SIT probing the 2015 police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters has submitted a written prayer to acting District & Sessions Judge, Faridkot, urging that the Faridkot CJM should not be entrusted “any part of the case at any stage” due to his alleged “family ties” with the Badal family.

The letter to Judge Harbans Singh Lekhi, written by SIT member IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, alleges that CJM, Faridkot, has “close family linkage” with the family of Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal, who have been examined during the investigation in the case.

It adds: “Therefore, in the light of above mentioned circumstances, it is humbly prayed not to entrust any case or part of the case at any stage to learned Chief Judicial Magistrate, Faridkot, in the larger interest of justice.”

Based on the letter, the court has now asked the Faridkot CJM to give his comments on the concerns raised by the SIT. The CJM is expected to respond by June 29.

Along with IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, the prayer submitted to the district court has also been signed by District Attorney, Faridkot, Rajneesh Goyal.

While IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap couldn’t be reached for his comments, Goyal did not deny that such a letter had been written.

