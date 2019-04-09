Sister Abhaya murder case: Kerala High Court refuses to stay trial of priest, nun

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the ruling of a CBI court in Thiruvanathapuram ordering that Father Thomas Kottor and Sister Sephy, the first and the third accused in the two-decades-old Sister Abhaya murder case, will have to face trial. A bench headed by Justice Sunil Thomas passed the order.

Father Kottoor and Sister Sephy had earlier filed a petition seeking a stay on trial by the CBI in the case. The High Court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to produce the case diary, FIR and other documents related to the case. Read in Malayalam

The court also rejected the petition filed by human rights activist Jomon Puthenpurackal against the release of the second accused in the case, Father Jose Poothirikal. It also removed Crime Branch SP KT Michael, one of the investigators in the case, as one of the accused in the murder case. Michael had been charged with destroying evidence and conspiracy in the case.

Sister Abhaya’s body was found in the well of the St Pius Convent in Kottayam on March 27, 1992. She was an inmate of the convent. Initially, the case was investigated by the local police and state crime branch, which concluded that Abhaya had committed suicide. However, the case was taken over by CBI on March 29, 1993, following a legal battle by Puthenpurackal. The central probe agency in 2008 arrested Kottoor, Poothrikkayil and Sephy on the charge of murder.

According to the prosecution, Kottoor and Poothrikkayil were allegedly having a relationship with Sephy. On the night of March 27, 1992, Abhaya allegedly saw Kottoor and Sephy in a compromising position, following which the three accused hacked her with an axe and threw her into the well, it had said in its charge sheet. The accused were arrested in 2008 and released on bail by the Kerala High Court a year later.