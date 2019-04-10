Toggle Menu
Sister Abhaya murder case: HC upholds discharge of Kerala priesthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sister-abhaya-murder-case-hc-upholds-discharge-of-kerala-priest-5667766/

Sister Abhaya murder case: HC upholds discharge of Kerala priest

In 1992, Abhaya, a Catholic nun, was found dead in the well of her convent in Kottayam.

Abhaya’s body was found in the well of the St Pius Convent in Kottayam on March 27, 1992.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the discharge of a Catholic priest in the Sister Abhaya murder case, but dismissed the revision petitions of another priest and a nun.

In 1992, Abhaya, a Catholic nun, was found dead in the well of her convent in Kottayam.

Last year, a CBI trial court had acquitted Fr Jose Poothrukkayil, one of the accused in the case. The court had also directed that the other two alleged accused in the case, Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy, should face trial.

Kottoor and Sephy moved a revision petition in the high court, challenging the dismissal of their discharge petitions by the trial court.

On Tuesday, the high court also upheld the discharge of former superintendent of police K T Michael, arraigned as the fourth accused in the case on charges of destroying evidence.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Woman escaping in-laws’ cruelty can file case from place of shelter: Supreme Court
2 Kerala nun rape case: Charges filed against ex-bishop
3 Granting Lalu Yadav bail will be against zero tolerance policy on corruption: CBI in Supreme Court