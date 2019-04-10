Sister Abhaya murder case: HC upholds discharge of Kerala priest

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the discharge of a Catholic priest in the Sister Abhaya murder case, but dismissed the revision petitions of another priest and a nun.

In 1992, Abhaya, a Catholic nun, was found dead in the well of her convent in Kottayam.

Last year, a CBI trial court had acquitted Fr Jose Poothrukkayil, one of the accused in the case. The court had also directed that the other two alleged accused in the case, Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy, should face trial.

Kottoor and Sephy moved a revision petition in the high court, challenging the dismissal of their discharge petitions by the trial court.

On Tuesday, the high court also upheld the discharge of former superintendent of police K T Michael, arraigned as the fourth accused in the case on charges of destroying evidence.