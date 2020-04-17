Coronavirus: SI’s son tests positive, 40 cops quarantined in J&K

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar confirmed to The Indian Express that “around 40” policemen in Kupwara were quarantined. (AP/File) Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar confirmed to The Indian Express that “around 40” policemen in Kupwara were quarantined. (AP/File)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Around 40 policemen in Jammu and Kashmir have been quarantined after a police officer’s son tested positive for COVID-19 in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A senior police officer said Thursday that the move was part of a set protocol after the sub-inspector’s son was found to have the virus on Wednesday.

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar confirmed to The Indian Express that “around 40” policemen in Kupwara were quarantined.

“We have sent samples of the police officer for testing. Further action will be taken as per the reports,” said an official.

Dr. Kousar Amin, the Chief Medical Officer of Kupwara, said that six family members of the positive patient have been quarantined. “The positive case (police officer’s son) has a history of contact with a COVID-19 positive patient. We today took samples of the family members and result is expected by tomorrow,” she said.

