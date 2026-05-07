‘Save our future’: Students, parents protest in Shopian against closure of Siraj-ul-Uloom school declared ‘unlawful entity’

On April 28, the Jammu and Kashmir administration declared Siraj-ul-Uloom, one of South Kashmir’s biggest educational seminaries, an unlawful entity under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), accusing the institution of having “covert linkages” with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), “serious legal, administrative and financial irregularities” and of fostering “an environment conducive to radicalisation”.
Siraj-ul-Uloom is the first seminary to be declared unlawful in J&K. The move followed a decision by the administration to take over 58 schools “affiliated” to the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).
Section 8(1) of the UAPA empowers the Divisional Commissioner to notify any place that is used for the purposes of an unlawful association, thereby enabling consequential action, including sealing of premises and freezing of financial assets by competent authorities.
The order, declaring the institution “unlawful”, said the decision was taken following a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shopian.
According to the same order, “the seminary was given an opportunity to explain its position, but the objections submitted by the institute were “misconceived, factually untenable, and devoid of legal merit”.
The protesting students and parents in Shopian sought a reversal of the order. They held up placards that said, “Save our future.”
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Shopian MLA Shabir Kullay, who met the protesters, said that though “such things should not happen”, there are some shortcomings with the Siraj-ul-Uloom. Attempting to assuage the students, he said that he would take up the matter with the administration.
“They had been told not to conduct their anti-national activities, but they probably could not course correct. This was a Government of India decision, but if they can sort out the management, then the students can return to the school,” he said.
The school, which taught students up to class 12, was established in 1998 and was recognised by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. Around 800 students were enrolled in the school, which employed 56 teachers.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More