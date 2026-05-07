‘Save our future’: Students, parents protest in Shopian against closure of Siraj-ul-Uloom school declared ‘unlawful entity’

Siraj-ul-Uloom is the first seminary to be declared unlawful in J&K. (File photo)

Students and parents staged a major protest in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Thursday against the closure of the Siraj-ul-Uloom seminary and school.

On April 28, the Jammu and Kashmir administration declared Siraj-ul-Uloom, one of South Kashmir’s biggest educational seminaries, an unlawful entity under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), accusing the institution of having “covert linkages” with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), “serious legal, administrative and financial irregularities” and of fostering “an environment conducive to radicalisation”.

Siraj-ul-Uloom is the first seminary to be declared unlawful in J&K. The move followed a decision by the administration to take over 58 schools “affiliated” to the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).