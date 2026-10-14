72k fill Form 6 in Pune for addition to voter roll; notice disposal at slow pace

In the draft SIR roll published on August 31, 28.66 lakh names had been excluded from the voter roll.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneOct 14, 2026 08:57 PM IST
Pune SIR voter listPeople who have been wrongly left out of the draft SIR roll or those who are enrolling as first time voters can submit Form 6. (File photo)
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Over 72,000 people have filled Form 6 for addition into the voter roll during the Claims and Objections phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Pune district, according to information provided by the District Election Office.

In the draft SIR roll published on August 31, 28.66 lakh names had been excluded from the voter roll.

Pre-SIR, the district had 90.8 lakh voters. Over 13 lakh people were also set aside to be served notices as the Election Commission had found that they were not mapped with the 2002 voter roll or had ‘Logical Discrepancies’ in their details.

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People who have been wrongly left out of the draft SIR roll or those who are enrolling as first time voters can submit Form 6.

However, the disposal of these notices as of mid-October is quite slow. Of the 7,54,597 served notices for no-mapping, 56,261 documents have been uploaded on the application by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Must Read | Special Intensive Revision (SIR): Why is it important? Why ECI is doing it now and what you need to do

Meanwhile of the 5,78,742 people served notices for ‘Logical Discrepancies’, 20,860 documents had been uploaded till now.

The Pune election office is also busy with the Pune Teacher’s division election scheduled on October 23. Minal Kalaskar, Deputy District Electoral Officer, said that almost 50 per cent documents were received in the notices issued in ‘logical discrepancies’ but their upload on the BLO portal was remaining.

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She added that in many cases, citizens were not cooperating or providing documents.

“We are seeing that when our BLOs go to the homes of voters, they are not present sometimes. Then when the BLO calls them on their mobile, they don’t pick up. Sometimes we have also been told ‘remove us from the voter list, we don’t care’. I request citizens to cooperate and provide documents,” she said.

On the other hand, just 842 Form 7 applications for deletion of names from the draft SIR roll have been submitted in the district.

As many as 28,770 Form 8 applications, used for change of details of elector like name or address, have been submitted in the details.

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Maharashtra has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections till October 26. The claims and objections will be disposed off by November 10 and the final roll will be published on November 16.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

 

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