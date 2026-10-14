72k fill Form 6 in Pune for addition to voter roll; notice disposal at slow pace

People who have been wrongly left out of the draft SIR roll or those who are enrolling as first time voters can submit Form 6. (File photo)

Over 72,000 people have filled Form 6 for addition into the voter roll during the Claims and Objections phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Pune district, according to information provided by the District Election Office.

In the draft SIR roll published on August 31, 28.66 lakh names had been excluded from the voter roll.

Pre-SIR, the district had 90.8 lakh voters. Over 13 lakh people were also set aside to be served notices as the Election Commission had found that they were not mapped with the 2002 voter roll or had ‘Logical Discrepancies’ in their details.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

People who have been wrongly left out of the draft SIR roll or those who are enrolling as first time voters can submit Form 6.