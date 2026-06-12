‘Sir, please fix IRCTC captcha’: Students’ plea prompts Ashwini Vaishnaw to promise new railway ticketing website

After receiving complaints from students in Jaipur, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced a new IRCTC website by July 15.

The minister made the announcement during an interaction with students at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur. In a video that has since gone viral, one of the students is seen asking the minister, “Sir, please solve the problem of the IRCTC captcha…”

Subsequently, the minister dialled a departmental official, saying, “All the students have demanded that there should be a new IRCTC website,” before asking the official if it is possible to create one within 30 days. He then tells the students that a new IRCTC website will be launched by July 15, as they start thanking him and begin clapping.