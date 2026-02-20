SIR of electoral rolls in the remaining 22 states, Union Territories to start in April, says EC

The Election Commission will roll out the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in 22 states and UTs from April 2026. (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India is set to start the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the remaining 22 states and Union Territories of the country in April.

Writing to the Chief Electoral Officers of 22 states/UTs on Thursday, the EC said, “Since the Special Intensive Revision in the above states/UTs is expected to start from April 2026, you are requested to complete preparatory work related to SIR at the earliest.”

The states and UTs where SIR is now set to begin are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana, and Uttarakhand.