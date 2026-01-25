SIR in remaining states, UTs soon, says Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

“Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy. With this objective, the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was initiated… It will soon be rolled out in the remaining states as well,” he said.

The Election Commission would “soon” start the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the remaining states and Union Territories, after conducting it in Bihar last year and currently carrying it out in 12 states/UTs, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Saturday.

In a video address to electors on the eve of National Voters’ Day, Kumar listed out the “achievements and innovations” of the poll body in 2025. He said the EC had carried out 30 major initiatives in 2025, prominent among them was the SIR of electoral rolls that was first conducted in Bihar. As of now, the exercise is ongoing in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa and Chhattisgarh.