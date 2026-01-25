SIR in remaining states, UTs soon, says Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Election Commission would “soon” start the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the remaining states and Union Territories, after conducting it in Bihar last year and currently carrying it out in 12 states/UTs, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Saturday.
In a video address to electors on the eve of National Voters’ Day, Kumar listed out the “achievements and innovations” of the poll body in 2025. He said the EC had carried out 30 major initiatives in 2025, prominent among them was the SIR of electoral rolls that was first conducted in Bihar. As of now, the exercise is ongoing in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa and Chhattisgarh.
“Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy. With this objective, the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was initiated… It will soon be rolled out in the remaining states as well,” he said.
The EC had ordered the SIR for the whole country on June 24, 2025, but started the exercise with Bihar as Assembly elections were due in the state. After that, it announced the schedule of the SIR in nine states and three UTs on October 27, 2025. The draft rolls in these 12 states/UTs have been published in December and January. The final rolls are scheduled to be published in February and March. As opposed to the special summary revision, in which additions and deletions are carried out to the existing rolls, the EC is conducting an intensive revision after about 20 years. In an intensive revision, the rolls are prepared afresh.
In his address, the CEC also said that a new youth-centric programme would be launched in 2026 to make young citizens aware of electoral processes.
