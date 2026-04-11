SIR in 10 states, three Union Territories so far: Electoral rolls trimmed by 5.58 crore, most in Gujarat, UP

The EC had said in its order that the last intensive revision was carried out about 20 years ago and the rapid urbanisation and migration since then had necessitated a clean-up of the rolls.

THE ELECTION Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, held in 10 states and three Union Territories so far, has led to the electorate being cut by 5.58 crore or 9.55%.

The second round of the SIR of electoral rolls, which was carried out in nine states and three Union Territories starting October last year, concluded on Friday, with the electorate in these states/UTs being trimmed by 5.37 crore or 10.55%. Including Bihar, where the SIR was held in the first phase, the number of electors has gone down from 58.87 crore to 53.28 crore.

The SIR phase two ended on Friday with the publication of the final electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh, where the number of electors went from 15.44 crore to 13.39 crore, showing a decrease of 13.23%. While the electoral rolls of the other states/UTs were published in February, the EC had given Uttar Pradesh an extension till April 10.