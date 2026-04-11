SIR in 10 states, three Union Territories so far: Electoral rolls trimmed by 5.58 crore, most in Gujarat, UP
In a break from the annual and pre-poll Special Summary Revisions (SSR), the EC had on June 24, 2025 decided to conduct the SIR for the whole country, starting with Bihar where Assembly elections were due in November.
THE ELECTION Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, held in 10 states and three Union Territories so far, has led to the electorate being cut by 5.58 crore or 9.55%.
The second round of the SIR of electoral rolls, which was carried out in nine states and three Union Territories starting October last year, concluded on Friday, with the electorate in these states/UTs being trimmed by 5.37 crore or 10.55%. Including Bihar, where the SIR was held in the first phase, the number of electors has gone down from 58.87 crore to 53.28 crore.
The SIR phase two ended on Friday with the publication of the final electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh, where the number of electors went from 15.44 crore to 13.39 crore, showing a decrease of 13.23%. While the electoral rolls of the other states/UTs were published in February, the EC had given Uttar Pradesh an extension till April 10.
Overall, the electorate in the 12 states/UTs (Rajasthan, Goa, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and UP), went from 50.97 crore on October 27, 2025, when the EC announced the SIR, to 45.59 crore post-SIR.
Among the nine states, Gujarat saw the highest cut in electors (13.39%), followed by UP (13.23%), Chhattisgarh (11.77%), West Bengal (11.63%) and Tamil Nadu (11.55%). Overall, Andaman and Nicobar Islands had the highest decrease (16.86%). In Bihar, where the EC had adopted a different methodology, the number of electors had decreased by 6%.
In a break from the annual and pre-poll Special Summary Revisions (SSR), the EC had on June 24, 2025 decided to conduct the SIR for the whole country, starting with Bihar where Assembly elections were due in November.
The EC had said in its order that the last intensive revision was carried out about 20 years ago and the rapid urbanisation and migration since then had necessitated a clean-up of the rolls.
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As opposed to the SSR, where additions and deletions are made to the existing roll, in an intensive revision, the rolls are prepared afresh. In previous intensive revisions, the EC officials, usually Booth Level Officers (BLOs), went house to house with an enumeration register to check the number and details of electors. However, the EC adopted an unprecedented method for the SIR exercise, requiring all electors to submit an enumeration form within a one-month deadline, or face deletion in the draft roll.
The EC also required certain categories of electors to submit documents to establish their eligibility, including citizenship, which was also an unprecedented method.
The EC’s June 24, 2025 order has been challenged in the Supreme Court, with critics terming the SIR a check of citizenship through the back door. The EC has announced that it will start the SIR in the remaining states/UTs soon.
Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission.
Expertise
Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats:
Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues.
Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.
Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production.
Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included:
Culture
Social Justice
Housing and Urban Affairs
The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus).
Trustworthiness
Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More