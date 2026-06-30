SIR 2026 revisions reach Delhi, Maharashtra, and more: All you need to know

Phase-III SIR verification covers the states of Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Telangana, and Punjab, with visits having started between May 30 and June 25, 2026.
Verification in Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi begins on June 30, 2026. While Nagaland follows on August 16, 2026, and Tripura starts on September 15, 2026.
Phase III for Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya will take place between June 30 and July 29.
The Booth Level Officer (BLO) is assigned to visit every household to verify existing voter details, enrol new eligible voters, and identify electors who have died, permanently moved, or are registered in more than one place. Each BLO is assisted by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties for transparency.
Enumeration forms can be submitted online and offline. You can hand the filled enumeration form to the visiting BLO, or fill and submit it yourself online via the ECI portal (voters.eci.gov.in) or the Voter Helpline app. If you submit your form online, the BLO will still verify it during a household visit.
No, you won't be marked absent after a single missed visit. The SIR norms require BLOs to make at least three visits to a household. In your absence, the BLO typically leaves the enumeration form at your house or with the security authorities of the area to be collected on a later visit.
Don't wait for the BLO for your form. Fill and submit your enumeration form online yourself, or drop it off at a designated revision centre like schools, government offices, or polling stations before the draft roll deadline.
Each state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has digitised the old rolls. For Delhi, search by name, EPIC number, or polling station at ceodelhi.gov.in, or use the ECI's nationwide search tool at voters.eci.gov.in.
No. The old-roll reference is only needed to verify continuity for long-standing voters. As a newer resident, you simply fill out the enumeration form as a fresh applicant with your current age and residence proof.
You can link yourself through a parent's or relative's entry in the old roll instead. If no family link exists, you can apply as a new elector with standard age and residence proof.
It is unlikely to require any document proof at the enumeration stage; the filled-out and signed form is enough.
However, if the ERO does ask for verification, acceptable documents include passports, birth certificates, educational certificates, caste certificates, any government-issued ID predating July 1987, or land/housing allotment certificates.
Check the draft electoral roll once published (per your group's schedule) on the CEO website or ECI portal by searching your name, EPIC number, or constituency details.
In such cases, you can file a claim or objection during the designated window for your state/UT group. These complaints and claims are reviewed and resolved before the final electoral roll is published.
This is the biggest threat to your voter registration; it could prevent your name from appearing on both the draft and final rolls.
Proactively submit your form online through the ECI portal or app well before your group’s draft roll date, even if no ballot of registration has arrived.