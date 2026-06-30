SIR 2026 revisions reach Delhi, Maharashtra, and more: All you need to know

On Tuesday, June 30, the Election Commission of India (ECI) began the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

The SIR is a nationwide exercise aimed at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls by verifying voter records through house-to-house enumeration, pre-filled forms, and cross-checking of existing data. The exercise seeks to remove the names of deceased voters, those who have permanently moved, duplicate entries, and non-citizens, while ensuring that all eligible citizens who are missing from the rolls are included.

The initiative was announced on October 27, 2025, by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and has since been rolled out in phases across the country.

The exercise also aligns with the ECI’s constitutional mandate to conduct free and fair elections. In May 2026, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the Special Intensive Revision, observing that the exercise was consistent with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.