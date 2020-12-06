Sippy Sidhu murder case: CBI to conduct polygraph test of two suspects

Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu

Four years after the murder case of Sukmandeep Singh (Sippy) Sidhu was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency will conduct a polygraph test of two suspects in the case.

The CBI had moved an application for getting the polygraph test conducted of the two, Simrandeep Singh Sandhu and Karampal Singh, which has been allowed by the special CBI court of Ravish Kaushik, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class).

The CBI had submitted in the application that during investigation of the case, Simrandeep Singh Sandhu and Karampal Singh, were examined.

“Both of them have denied their involvement in the murder. However, they have submitted their willingness to undergo polygraph test to the investigating officer,” stated the CBI application.

The CBI contended that polygraph test of both is required to be conducted in order to arrive at truth. Both will be subjected to polygraph test at CFSL, New Delhi.

After hearing the CBI plea, the court of Ravish Kaushik, JMIC, ordered, “Since the suspects have given their written consent to undergo polygraph test, therefore, the application filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation for conducting the polygraph test is, hereby, allowed (sic). It is further ordered that polygraph test of both the suspects be conducted by an independent agency (hospital or forensic lab etc.) after giving a prior notice to the aforesaid suspects by the Central Bureau of Investigation regarding the date and place of conducting the polygraph test,” read the CBI court order.

It further read: “It is further directed that along with the report, full medical and factual narration of the manner and the information received qua the same must be taken on record.”

The bullet-riddled body of national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, 35, was found in a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. Sippy was the grandson of the late Justice S S Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge.

The case was initially investigated by the Chandigarh Police after an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Arms Act. The matter was later transferred to the CBI in April 2016. So far, the agency has failed to crack the murder case.

‘Had been asking police to question the duo’

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sukmandeep Singh Sidhu aka Sippy’s mother Deepinder Kaur Sidhu said, “Since the investigation began in Sippy’s murder, I had been urging the Chandigarh Police to question Simrandeep and Karampal. I don’t know why the police did not question them ever in the case.”

