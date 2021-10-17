Cremation ‘not allowed’, chief of Scheduled Castes panel speaks to Punjab DGP

Vijay Sampla, Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, on Saturday spoke to the Punjab DGP, seeking strict action against villagers for “not allowing” the cremation of the body of the Dalit farm worker who was found dead at the Singhu border on Friday.

“This is against the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The villagers are not allowing the last rites of the deceased. I have spoken to the DGP and asked him to take cognisance of the matter and take strict action against the perpetrators,” he told The Sunday Express.

The victim, from Tarn Taran district, was allegedly targeted by a group of Nihang Sikhs for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib.

“I have heard stories about the kind of atrocities that would be carried out by the Taliban and the ISI, but these kinds of things would not happen in our country. They do now. It is heartbreaking,” Sampla said.

On Friday, Sampla had issued a notice to the Haryana DGP and Chief Secretary, asking them to furnish a report on the Singhu border incident.