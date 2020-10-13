Singer-politician Jassi Jasraj booked for remarks on Bhagat Singh

Jassi Singh Longia alias Jassi Jasraj (File)

The Ludhiana Police Tuesday registered an FIR against Punjabi singer-turned-politician Jassi Singh Longia alias Jassi Jasraj for his alleged remarks on Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in a video that he uploaded on his official Facebook page on September 29.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Vishal Nayyar, president of Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Welfare Society. Nayyar had been sitting on protest under the statues of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru at Jagraon Bridge of Ludhiana for past three days demanding action against Jasraj. In his complaint, Nayyar alleged that Jasraj in the video mocked and ridiculed Bhagat Singh’s efforts and participation in India’s freedom struggle. The video, in which Jasraj allegedly raised ‘anti-Bhagat Singh slogans’ hurt his sentiments, he alleged.

In the video, uploaded on September 29, a day after Bhagat Singh’s 113rd birth anniversary, Jasraj can be purportedly heard raising slogan ‘Bhagat Singh Murdabad, Modi Zindabad, Modi da zulm zindabad’, as he goes on to support agitating farmers against the three farm laws. He further says in the video that each farmer needs to identify a ‘Modi’ in his/her village instead of following any farm union blindly if this battle has to be won. He further says that farmer unions need to be united and come on a common platform against the farm laws instead of depending on Captain (Amarinder Singh) or Badals to take their fight ahead.

Jasraj has been booked under section 294 (whoever to annoyance of others does any obscene acts or songs) of IPC in an FIR registered at division number 8 police station. SHO Inspector Jarnail Singh said, “The matter is under investigation. We are yet to study the contents of the video. The singer is currently in Canada. He will be summoned to record his statement.”

Contacted, Arvinder Singh, the singer’s booking manager in India, said, “Jasraj immensely respects all martyrs including Bhagat Singh and in this video also he mentions multiple times that we should follow Bhagat Singh’s ideology. His remarks were in fact a sarcasm on ‘Andh bhagats’ who follow any leader blindly without applying their own mind. His sarcasm has been misunderstood. In the video’s caption also, he has used words ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji’ with all due respect to the martyr. He considers Bhagat Singh ji as his inspiration. His words and ideology have been misunderstood. He will clarify his stand on the matter soon.”

Hasraj had contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Bathinda on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket but lost.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.