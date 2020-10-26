Singer, musician and former MP Mahesh Kanodia dies at 83

Mahesh Kanodia.

Former BJP MP from Patan Loksabha constituency and legendary Gujarati singer-musician Mahesh Kanodia died following prolonged illness at his residence here on Sunday.

Mahesh, 83, is the elder brother of legendary Gujarati film star and former MLA Naresh Kanodia and the two are known as the Mahesh-Naresh duo in Gujarati film industry.

Naresh is diagnosed with Covid-19 and has been under treatment at UN Mehta Hospital in serious condition.

One of the family relatives of the Kanodia’s said that Mahesh had got a brain stroke seven years ago and since then he was bed ridden with paralysis. However, the news of recent hospitalisation of Naresh owing to Covid-19 and his serious condition had reportedly proved to be serious for Mahesh.

The family member said that Mahesh was under treatment at Gandhinagar residence for the past few years. “However, he was communicating with all. But, after getting the news of Nareshbhai’s serious condition 2-3 days back, he (Mahesh) had gone in a shock and stopped talking.”

Speaking with The Indian Express, BJP MLA from Idar constituency and Naresh’s son, Hitu Kanodia, said that Naresh’s serious condition seemed to have proved too shocking for Mahesh who was found dead Sunday morning after going speechless for the past 2-3 days.

Native of Kanoda village of Mehsana district in North Gujarat, Mahesh was a four- time MP from Patan Loksabha constituency. Mahesh is renowned as a musician in the music circles.

Hitu said that Mahesh was the pioneer in bringing concept of musical orchestra in the country in 1947. He started as music director in Gujarati film industry in 1967. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to lament the death of Mahesh Kanodia.

Modi, tweeted in Hindi, “Extremely saddened by the death of Mahesh Kanodia. He was a versatile, talented singer who was well received by the masses. Even as a politician, he remained dedicated to the empowerment of the poor and the backward. I spoke to Hitu Kanodia and expressed condolences to his family.”

