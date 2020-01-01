Singer, 2 family members found murdered in UP’s Shamli

Police said Pathak, along with his family, was scheduled to go to Karnal on Tuesday morning to attend a programme. Police said Pathak, along with his family, was scheduled to go to Karnal on Tuesday morning to attend a programme.

A 42-year-old bhajan singer, his wife and minor daughter were found murdered at their residence in Shamli’s Punjabi Colony on Tuesday evening. Police suspect that the unidentified murderers may have abducted their 10-year-old son too.

Police said they found the bodies of Ajay Pathak, who is reportedly quite popular, Sneha (36) and Vasundhara (14) with their throats slit by sharp-edged weapons. The neighbours could not spot the singer’s son, Bhagwat, said police.

Police said Pathak, along with his family, was scheduled to go to Karnal on Tuesday morning to attend a programme. His uncle, Darshan Lal, who lives on the ground floor found their first-storey flat locked and thought they had already left for Karnal early in the morning.

“We tried to contact him on his mobile phone, but found it switched off. When they could not be traced till the afternoon, we informed the neighbours. Then we broke open the door and found their bodies lying on the floor. Their son was missing and we could not find him,” Lal told the police.

“We are investigating the case and are yet to find the motive behind the murders. The killers have damaged the CCTV cameras in the house,” Karamveer Singh, the in-charge of Adarsh Mandi police station, told The Indian Express on the phone.

