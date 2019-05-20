Singapore-bound plane makes emergency landing at Chennai airport

Toggle Menu
A Singapore-bound flight of a private carrier, which took off from Tiruchirapalli, made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport on Monday following a 'spark' in the engine, officials said.

Technicians are attending to the snag, the officials said. (Representational Image)

A Singapore-bound flight of a private carrier, which took off from Tiruchirapalli, made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport on Monday following a ‘spark’ in the engine, officials said. The flight landed safely. Nobody was injured in the incident and all 170 passengers were safely disembarked, they said.

The pilots detected the ‘spark’ while the plane was still in the Indian airspace, the officials said.

Immediately, the pilots contacted the Chennai airport for an emergency landing. Permission was granted and fire fighters were put on standby, they said.

The passengers were later provided accommodation in city hotels.

Technicians are attending to the snag, the officials said.

