New Year scare for IndiGo passengers after plane gets diverted over oil leak

Passengers aboard the Mumbai-Singapore IndiGo flight were in for a scare on Wednesday after the aircraft they were traveling in suffered a midair oil leak and had to be diverted to Nagpur, news agency ANI reported.

The Singapore bound flight 6E-19, which departed Mumbai at 01:52 am, landed at the Changi airport at 4:12 pm, six hours after its scheduled arrival.

Confirming the incident, IndiGo said in a statement, “Flight 6E-19, from Mumbai to Singapore had to be diverted due to Nagpur due to a suspected oil leak. The aircraft is currently undergoing technical suspension.”

The passengers resumed their onward flight after a new aircraft was arranged at Nagpur.

“An alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers and it took off with a delay of five hours. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,”IndiGo was quoted as saying by ANI.

IndiGo is one of the country’s largest airline with more than 250 planes in its fleet. It added at least four new aircraft to its fleet on December 31.

