Toggle Menu
Simultaneous polls: BJD calls for adoption of German modelhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/simultaneous-polls-bjd-calls-for-adoption-of-german-model-5794139/

Simultaneous polls: BJD calls for adoption of German model

The party has proposed a solution bypassing the need for mid-term elections, even if an elected parliamentary government loses the confidence of the majority of members.

simultaneous polls, odisha simultaneous polls, one nation one election, one nation one election policy, india news, Indian Express
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for one-nation, one-election means that all elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislatures are held simultaneously. (File)

The BJD has pointed to a provision used in Germany which could form the basis of a possible constitutional amendment to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for one-nation, one-election, in which in all elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislatures are held simultaneously.

The party has proposed a solution bypassing the need for mid-term elections, even if an elected parliamentary government loses the confidence of the majority of members.

The German provision allows a Parliament to withdraw confidence from a head of government only if there is a positive majority for a prospective successor.

The principle ensures that the new head of government has enough parliamentary support to govern without calling for fresh elections. “The underlying premise is that there is a fixed five-year-tenure (for the House) and that there will be a government no matter what. The government will be presumed to have a majority unless another grouping is in a position to demonstrate that they have greater numbers,” said BJD’s Lok Sabha leader Pinaki Misra.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Odisha: BJD, BJP propose former Atal aide for RS, Cong calls it secret deal
2 No doubt there will be mid-term polls in Karnataka: Deve Gowda
3 Kerala High Court seeks details on NRI investor