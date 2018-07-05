Simultaneous polls against democracy, CPM writes to law panel

CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury. (File) CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury. (File)

The CPI(M) has told the Law Commission that the party was opposed to the BJP-led NDA government’s proposal to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, which, it claimed, was “impractical” and inherently “anti-democratic” as it negated the principles of federalism.

In a letter to the Law Commission, which had sought the response of political parties on the proposal, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “The basic objection to the concept is that it is fundamentally anti-democratic and strikes at the root of the parliamentary democratic system as ordained in the Constitution.”

Yechury said holding the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections together would require tampering with the Constitutional scheme of accountability of the government to the legislature, as there is no fixity of tenure enshrined in the Constitution, either for the Lok Sabha or for the state legislatures.

“Both Article 83 (2) and Article 172 (1) specify that the term of the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly will be for five years ‘unless sooner dissolved’. Any attempt to prolong the life of the Lok Sabha, or, legislature will be not only unconstitutional, but anti-democratic. It is the will of the people through their elected representatives that must prevail,” he said.

