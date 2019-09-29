Simultaneous polls a noble idea: EC Chandra

“One nation, one election” is a “noble idea” that will help future governments focus on development, Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said on Saturday.

“In 1952, 1957, 1962, and 1967, there were simultaneous elections (to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies) in this country,” Chandra said at an interactive session at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

“But after 1967 what happened? Some Assemblies were dissolved prematurely. Sometimes Parliament got dissolved prematurely, and Parliament was extended by a year during the Emergency. So timetables underwent a change,” Chandra said.

“Is it good to have elections after every few months or few years, or we should have simultaneous elections?” he asked. “In this year, if you see four elections of state Assemblies have already been conducted. We have two Assembly elections which are being held next month, Haryana and Maharashtra. Then elections in Jharkhand and Delhi are coming up. So for the entire year, we are having a timetable of conducting elections.”

Seventeen Lok Sabha elections and 400 Assembly elections have taken place since Independence, Chandra said. For the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 1.2 crore personnel, including security personnel, were deployed, and a massive Rs 3,450 crore worth of illegal liquor, cash and drugs were seized; this was three times the value of the seizures in the previous election. “Now you see, expenditure is being incurred, police personnel are being deployed, the government machinery is being moved, places are hired, especially schools and colleges, for the conduct of elections,” he said.

“Ideally what should happen? One nation and one election. But how will it happen? What are the challenges? It was given to the Standing Parliamentary Committee of Parliament in 2015 which recommended simultaneous elections. It was referred to the Law Commission which submitted a report in 2018 favouring simultaneous elections. So everyone has agreed to simultaneous elections which will save time, which will given more time to the government to think about development, without any populist measures… The Election commission has also given its OK,” he said.

For simultaneous elections across the country, the Election Commission will have to deploy more machines and personnel, “but we are geared up for that,” Chandra said. “We had simultaneous elections till 1967 and so this can be done. The constitution has always thought of simultaneous elections. This is a noble idea.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first pushed for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies at a party forum on March 19, 2016, and has since underlined the idea repeatedly. He has justified the proposal on several grounds, including a substantive cut in expenditure incurred for conducting separate elections every year.

While Modi’s views have been echoed almost universally in the party, the late Arun Jaitley had cautioned in April 2016 that the plan was “fraught with many pit-falls”. Jaitley had advised that “we should tread with abundant caution in the matter”, according to the minutes of a meeting of a Committee of Ministers (CoM) obtained by The Indian Express under the Right to Information Act. However, Jaitley subsequently took a different line and echoed Modi.

Opposition parties like the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, AIMIM and NCP have expressed reservations about simultaneous elections, and questioned the feasibility of the exercise.