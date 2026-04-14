‘From courtroom to community’: Jharkhand’s Simdega museum blends tribal memory with colonial history

In Jharkhand’s Simdega, near the borders of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, a colonial-era administrative building has been turned into a museum, transforming a site once tied to authority into a space for memory, learning, and community engagement.

Reopened on March 7, 2026, it now houses the Simdega Heritage Centre cum Museum.

Located in the forested southwestern part of the district, the building carries a layered history. A photograph from 1947 shows it as one of the earliest sites in the region where the Indian tricolour was hoisted, marking the end of colonial rule.

“The districts of India are not merely administrative units shaped by governments,” said Dipankar Choudhary, secretary of the museum’s management committee, during the inauguration. “They embody distinct cultural and historical identities. In a country where local cultures are rapidly eroding, institutions like district museums become essential,” Choudhary added.