Silver Today Rate, March 23: Silver price today in India, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and other silver rate list

Silver Price Today in India: Check the silver rate in India today, March 23; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)

Silver Price Today: Silver outperformed gold and surged considerably in 2025, almost doubling over the last 11 months and breaking all the records, rising to a lifetime high of 2.6 lakh per kg.

However, its prices in India have been highly volatile amid the West Asia conflict; silver saw its price decline massively by nearly Rs 30,000 per kg over the past four days, Good Returns reported.

As of today, Monday, March 23, the price of silver stands at ₹230 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹15 compared to the previous trading session.

On a kilogram basis, silver is priced at ₹2,30,000 per kg, down by ₹15,000.

Silver Price per gram/kg in India (INR) on March 23:

Gram Silver Price Today (in INR) Silver Price Yesterday (in INR) Change in Silver Price (in INR) 1 Gram ₹230 ₹245 – ₹15 8 Gram ₹1,840 ₹1,960 – ₹120 10 Gram ₹2,300 ₹2,450 – ₹150 100 Gram ₹23,000 ₹24,500 – ₹1,500 1 Kg ₹2,30,000 ₹2,45,000 – ₹15,000

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

Indian City Silver Price Today – 10 gram Silver Price Today – 100 gram Silver Price Today – 1000 gram / 1Kg Chennai ₹2,350 ₹23,500 ₹2,35,000 Mumbai ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000 Delhi ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000 Kolkata ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000 Bangalore ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000 Hyderabad ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000 Kerala ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000 Pune ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000 Vadodara ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000

Source: Good Returns