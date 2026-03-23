Silver Today Rate, March 23: Silver price today in India, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and other silver rate list

Silver Rate Today on March 23: The price of silver in India today is ₹230 per gram and ₹2,30,000 per kilogram.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 23, 2026 12:43 PM IST
Silver Price Today in India: Check the silver rate in India today, March 23; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Silver Price Today in India: Check the silver rate in India today, March 23; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Silver Price Today: Silver outperformed gold and surged considerably in 2025, almost doubling over the last 11 months and breaking all the records, rising to a lifetime high of 2.6 lakh per kg.

However, its prices in India have been highly volatile amid the West Asia conflict; silver saw its price decline massively by nearly Rs 30,000 per kg over the past four days, Good Returns reported.

As of today, Monday, March 23, the price of silver stands at ₹230 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹15 compared to the previous trading session.

On a kilogram basis, silver is priced at ₹2,30,000 per kg, down by ₹15,000.

Silver Price per gram/kg in India (INR) on March 23:

Gram Silver Price Today (in INR) Silver Price Yesterday (in INR) Change in Silver Price (in INR)
1 Gram ₹230 ₹245 – ₹15
8 Gram ₹1,840 ₹1,960 – ₹120
10 Gram ₹2,300 ₹2,450 – ₹150
100 Gram ₹23,000 ₹24,500 – ₹1,500
1 Kg ₹2,30,000 ₹2,45,000 – ₹15,000

CHECK: Gold Today Rate, March 23: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

Indian City Silver Price Today – 10 gram Silver Price Today – 100 gram  Silver Price Today – 1000 gram / 1Kg
Chennai ₹2,350 ₹23,500 ₹2,35,000
Mumbai ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000
Delhi ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000
Kolkata ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000
Bangalore ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000
Hyderabad ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000
Kerala ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000
Pune ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000
Vadodara ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,300 ₹23,000 ₹2,30,000

Source: Good Returns

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 23: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments