Silver Today Rate, March 23: Silver price today in India, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and other silver rate list

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Silver Price Today: Silver outperformed gold and surged considerably in 2025, almost doubling over the last 11 months and breaking all the records, rising to a lifetime high of 2.6 lakh per kg.
However, its prices in India have been highly volatile amid the West Asia conflict; silver saw its price decline massively by nearly Rs 30,000 per kg over the past four days, Good Returns reported.
As of today, Monday, March 23, the price of silver stands at ₹230 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹15 compared to the previous trading session.
On a kilogram basis, silver is priced at ₹2,30,000 per kg, down by ₹15,000.
|Gram
|Silver Price Today (in INR)
|Silver Price Yesterday (in INR)
|Change in Silver Price (in INR)
|1 Gram
|₹230
|₹245
|– ₹15
|8 Gram
|₹1,840
|₹1,960
|– ₹120
|10 Gram
|₹2,300
|₹2,450
|– ₹150
|100 Gram
|₹23,000
|₹24,500
|– ₹1,500
|1 Kg
|₹2,30,000
|₹2,45,000
|– ₹15,000
|Indian City
|Silver Price Today – 10 gram
|Silver Price Today – 100 gram
|Silver Price Today – 1000 gram / 1Kg
|Chennai
|₹2,350
|₹23,500
|₹2,35,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,300
|₹23,000
|₹2,30,000
|Delhi
|₹2,300
|₹23,000
|₹2,30,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,300
|₹23,000
|₹2,30,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,300
|₹23,000
|₹2,30,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,300
|₹23,000
|₹2,30,000
|Kerala
|₹2,300
|₹23,000
|₹2,30,000
|Pune
|₹2,300
|₹23,000
|₹2,30,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,300
|₹23,000
|₹2,30,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,300
|₹23,000
|₹2,30,000
Source: Good Returns
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