Silver Today Rate, February 2: Silver price today in India, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and other silver rate list

Silver Rate Today on February 2: The price of silver in India today, on Monday, February 2, is ₹300 per gram and ₹3,00,000 per kilogram, reflecting a notable decline from the recent level. 

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 09:49 AM IST
Silver Price Today in India: Check the silver rate across Indian cities today, on February 2, 2026.
Silver Price Today: Silver has outperformed gold, rising and doubling in the last 11 months. This year, 2026, has begun strongly for precious metals, particularly silver, which surged by approximately 25 per cent in just the first 18 days. Its price increased by around Rs 57,000 since the start of the year, GoodReturns reported.

However, silver prices declined by 9 per cent on Sunday, February 1, after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget.

It has experienced a notable decline over the last two sessions, dropping by nearly Rs 60,000 per kg from its record highs, marking one of the steepest short-term corrections in recent times.

Silver Price per gram/kg in India (INR) on February 2:



Google searches for the price for silver today are rising today, on February 2, 2026. (Screenshot) Google searches for silver prices are rising today, on February 2, 2026. (Screenshot)
READ | liveGold, Silver Today Rate, 2 February 2026 Live Updates: Gold rate falls 3%, silver prices crash 9% after Budget presentation
Gram Silver Price Today (in INR) Silver Price Yesterday (in INR) Change in Silver Price (in INR)
1 gram ₹349.90 ₹350 −₹50
8 grams ₹2,799.20 ₹2800 −₹400
10 grams ₹3,499 ₹3500 −₹500
100 grams ₹34,990 ₹35,000 −₹5000
1000 grams/1 kg ₹3,49,900 ₹3,50,000 −₹50000

Source: Good Returns

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

Indian City Silver Price Today – 10 gram Silver Price Today – 100 gram  Silver Price Today – 1000 gram / 1Kg
Chennai 3,199 31,990 3,19,900
Mumbai 3,000 30,000 3,00,000
Delhi 3,000 30,000 3,00,000
Kolkata 3,000 30,000 3,00,000
Bangalore 3,000 30,000 3,00,000
Hyderabad 3,199 31,990 3,19,900
Kerala 3,199 31,990 3,19,900
Pune 3,000 30,000 3,00,000
Vadodara 3,000 30,000 3,00,000
Ahmedabad 3,000 30,000 3,00,000
Jaipur 3,499 34,990 3,49,900
Lucknow 3,499 34,990 3,49,900
Patna 3,499 34,990 3,49,900
Chandigarh 3,499 34,990 3,49,900
Surat 3,499 34,990 3,49,900
Bhubaneswar 3,199 31,990 3,19,900

Source: Good Returns

