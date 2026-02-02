Silver Today Rate, February 2: Silver price today in India, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and other silver rate list

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Silver Price Today: Silver has outperformed gold, rising and doubling in the last 11 months. This year, 2026, has begun strongly for precious metals, particularly silver, which surged by approximately 25 per cent in just the first 18 days. Its price increased by around Rs 57,000 since the start of the year, GoodReturns reported.
However, silver prices declined by 9 per cent on Sunday, February 1, after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget.
It has experienced a notable decline over the last two sessions, dropping by nearly Rs 60,000 per kg from its record highs, marking one of the steepest short-term corrections in recent times.
The price of silver in India today, on Monday, February 2, is ₹300 per gram and ₹3,00,000 per kilogram, reflecting a notable decline from the recent level.
|Gram
|Silver Price Today (in INR)
|Silver Price Yesterday (in INR)
|Change in Silver Price (in INR)
|1 gram
|₹349.90
|₹350
|−₹50
|8 grams
|₹2,799.20
|₹2800
|−₹400
|10 grams
|₹3,499
|₹3500
|−₹500
|100 grams
|₹34,990
|₹35,000
|−₹5000
|1000 grams/1 kg
|₹3,49,900
|₹3,50,000
|−₹50000
Source: Good Returns
|Indian City
|Silver Price Today – 10 gram
|Silver Price Today – 100 gram
|Silver Price Today – 1000 gram / 1Kg
|Chennai
|3,199
|31,990
|3,19,900
|Mumbai
|3,000
|30,000
|3,00,000
|Delhi
|3,000
|30,000
|3,00,000
|Kolkata
|3,000
|30,000
|3,00,000
|Bangalore
|3,000
|30,000
|3,00,000
|Hyderabad
|3,199
|31,990
|3,19,900
|Kerala
|3,199
|31,990
|3,19,900
|Pune
|3,000
|30,000
|3,00,000
|Vadodara
|3,000
|30,000
|3,00,000
|Ahmedabad
|3,000
|30,000
|3,00,000
|Jaipur
|3,499
|34,990
|3,49,900
|Lucknow
|3,499
|34,990
|3,49,900
|Patna
|3,499
|34,990
|3,49,900
|Chandigarh
|3,499
|34,990
|3,49,900
|Surat
|3,499
|34,990
|3,49,900
|Bhubaneswar
|3,199
|31,990
|3,19,900
Source: Good Returns

