Silver Today Rate, February 2: Silver price today in India, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and other silver rate list

Silver Price Today: Silver has outperformed gold, rising and doubling in the last 11 months. This year, 2026, has begun strongly for precious metals, particularly silver, which surged by approximately 25 per cent in just the first 18 days. Its price increased by around Rs 57,000 since the start of the year, GoodReturns reported.

However, silver prices declined by 9 per cent on Sunday, February 1, after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget.

It has experienced a notable decline over the last two sessions, dropping by nearly Rs 60,000 per kg from its record highs, marking one of the steepest short-term corrections in recent times.