Silver prices declined in India on November 6, Dhanteras, after prices of precious metals experienced volatility following the US midterm elections. Retail rates for 999 fine silver in India were down 2.22% to Rs 2,05,000 per kg, a fall of Rs 5000 from the previous day, according to commodities price tracker Good Returns.

In the futures market, MCX silver contracts for December 4 fell over 2% at 11:40 AM on Friday, Dhanteras, to Rs 1,83,270 per kg.

Silver 999 is 99.9% pure and is commonly used for investment products such as bars and coins. The highest price that silver commanded in India was around Rs 4,04,500 per kilogram in January end as per the All India Sarafa Association.