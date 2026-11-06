Silver prices declined in India on November 6, Dhanteras, after prices of precious metals experienced volatility following the US midterm elections. Retail rates for 999 fine silver in India were down 2.22% to Rs 2,05,000 per kg, a fall of Rs 5000 from the previous day, according to commodities price tracker Good Returns.
In the futures market, MCX silver contracts for December 4 fell over 2% at 11:40 AM on Friday, Dhanteras, to Rs 1,83,270 per kg.
Silver 999 is 99.9% pure and is commonly used for investment products such as bars and coins. The highest price that silver commanded in India was around Rs 4,04,500 per kilogram in January end as per the All India Sarafa Association.
Usually, around Dhanteras, demand for silver spikes as many Hindu households in India consider it auspicious to acquire metal items. Most of the items are idols, coins, bars, or utensils made of gold, silver, and brass.
.
Dhanteras · 6 Nov 2026
Silver slips ₹5,000 to ₹2,05,000 a kg on Dhanteras
After a 5% jump on Nov 5, retail silver gave back part of the gain. It is still about half its January peak. Rates are for 999 fine silver, which is 99.9% pure.
Silver price today
Per kg
₹2,05,000
▼ ₹5,000 (2.4%)
Silver per kg: gain vs Nov 1
Nov 1₹2,00,000.0
Nov 2₹2,00,000.0
Nov 3₹2,00,000.0
Nov 4₹2,00,000.0
Nov 5₹2,10,000.+10,000
Nov 6₹2,05,000.-5,000
Flat for four days, then a spike and a pullback. Silver rose 5.0% on Nov 5 after the US midterm results, then fell 2.4% on Dhanteras. Net gain since Nov 1: ₹5,000 (+2.5%). The bar shows each day's gain over Nov 1; the right column is the day's change.
Far from the peak
Jan peak₹4,04,500.
Today₹2,05,000.
About 49% below the January high, per kg. The peak is from the All India Sarafa Association; today's rate is Good Returns, so treat the gap as approximate.
Futures vs retail
MCX December silver fell over 2% to ₹1,83,270 a kg by 11:40 am. That is ₹21,730 below the ₹2,05,000 retail rate. Futures and shop rates are different prices and do not move one for one.
Same silver rate in all 10 cities
WeightRate in every city
1 gram₹205
10 grams₹2,050
100 grams₹20,500
1 kg₹2,05,000
ChennaiMumbaiDelhiKolkataBengaluruHyderabadKeralaPuneVadodaraAhmedabad
What you can buy on Dhanteras
Small 999+ silver Lakshmi or Ganesh idol (silver-plated costs less)₹5,000-10,000
10 g 999 silver coin₹2,500-3,500
Silver or silver-plated jewellery, starting range₹1,200-6,000
Mind the premium. A 10 g coin's metal is worth ₹2,050, so the quoted range implies a markup of roughly 22% to 71% over metal value. Prices are as given in the article.
Buying 10 g? What it adds up to
Base value₹2,050
Making charges (12%, example)₹246
GST (3%)₹69
Total₹2,365
₹10,000 buys about 48.8 g of silver at ₹205 a gram, before making charges and GST.
Source: Good Returns (retail rates are indicative; final price depends on jeweller, making charges and taxes), MCX and All India Sarafa Association via news reports, as of 6 Nov 2026. Percentages, gaps, premiums and the 48.8 g figure are Express calculations.
.
What can you buy on Dhanteras?
You can buy various items made of silver, starting with coins and idols to various items of Puja. A small-sized decent 999+ silver Lakshmi or Ganesh idol may cost anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000. A silver-plated idol will cost less.
A 10 gram 999-grade silver coin could cost between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,500.
You may also prefer silver or silver-plated jewellery, which could start between Rs 1,200 and Rs 6,000.