‘Silencing of Opp is unacceptable to us’: LS Manickam Tagore 5 QUESTIONS

Congress whip in LS Manickam Tagore, who was among the eight Opposition MPs suspended on Tuesday, speaks to Asad Rehman about LoP Rahul Gandhi’s insistence on speaking about ex-Army chief General M M Naravane’s unpublished memoir, and other issues

The government is saying MPs were suspended for unruly behaviour. What do you say to that?

You have to understand there is action and then a reaction. It is a custom that the Leader of Opposition is allowed to speak on the President’s address. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi was disturbed many times. They said he should authenticate what he is saying. He did that today. General Naravane is an Indian Army general. We should respect his services too. His book (memoir) contains many good things about Modi and the government. He is critical of one or two things. When the LoP authenticated (on Tuesday), they suddenly cut down his speech when the Congress had four hours of allotted time left. How is this democratic? Then, they called TMC, SP, DMK members. They all backed out. They called the TDP member to speak.