Over 20 workers feared trapped inside under-construction tunnel after landslide in Sikkim

Ambulance and Fire tenders rush to the spot following Samardung tunnel collapse, reportedly trapping 12 workers, in Namchi on Monday. (Photo: Sikkim Police/ANI Video Grab)

Over 20 were feared trapped inside an under-construction tunnel in Sikkim’s Namchi district on Monday after a landslide blocked its entrance and triggered a gas leak, news agency PTI reported.

According to the district administration, though the exact number of workers trapped in the Samardung tunnel could not be ascertained, it is likely to be around 27.

The presence of gas inside the tunnel continued to hinder the rescue operation, with several personnel feeling dizzy and falling unconscious while trying to reach the trapped workers, the officials said.

According to them, the gas was probably emanating from the underground strata or rock formations, which are now disturbed by the landslide.