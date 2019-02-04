Sikkim State Lottery Today Results: Winners to be announced shortly

Sikkim State Dear Starter Morning Lottery Result Today: The Sikkim state lottery department today will announce the result of the Dear Starter Morning lottery on Monday at 11:55 am on the official website.
The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.
The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.
Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes.