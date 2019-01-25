Sikkim State Lottery Today Results: Winners to be announced shortly

Sikkim State Dear Early Morning Lottery Result Today: The Sikkim state lottery department today will announce the result of the Dear Early Morning lottery on Friday at 12.00 pm on the official website.
The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.
The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.
The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.
Advertising
Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes.