Sikkim State Lottery Today Results: Winners to be announced shortly

Sikkim State Dear Early Morning Lottery Today Result, Sikkim State Lotteries Morning Results: The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.

Sikkim State Lottery Today Results: The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Dear Early Morning Lottery Result Today: The Sikkim state lottery department today will announce the result of the Dear Early Morning lottery on Friday at 12.00 pm on the official website.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes.

