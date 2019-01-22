Toggle Menu
Sikkim State Lottery Today Results: Dear Smart Morning winners to be announced soon

Sikkim State Lottery Today Result, Sikkim State Lotteries Morning Results: The first prize of the lottery is Rs 26 lakhs, the second prize is Rs 9000 and the third prize is Rs 500. The lottery also offers a consolation prize of one thousand rupees that is handed over to 359 ticket holders.

Sikkim State Lottery Today Result: The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Dear Wake Lottery Result Today:  The Sikkim state lottery department today will announce the result of the Dear Smart Morning lottery on Monday at 11:55 am on the official website.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.

Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes.

