Toggle Menu
Sikkim State Lottery Today: Dear Smart Morning results to be announced soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sikkim-state-lottery-today-dear-smart-morning-results-to-be-announced-soon-5547771/

Sikkim State Lottery Today: Dear Smart Morning results to be announced soon

Sikkim State Lottery Today Result: The lottery also offers a consolation prize of one thousand rupees that is handed over to 359 ticket holders.

sikkim lottery result, sikkim lottery result today, sikkim lottery result today morning, sikkim lottery result morning 11.55 am, sikkim state lotteries 11.55 am, sikkim state lotteries 11.55 am result, sikkim state lotteries 11.55 am morning result, sikkim state lotteries result, sikkim state lotteries morning result, sikkim dear wake, sikkim dear wake morning result, sikkim dear wake lottery result, sikkim dear wake morning lottery result, sikkim lottery today result live
Sikkim State Lottery Today Result: The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Dear Smart Morning Result Today: The Sikkim state lottery department today will announce the result of the Dear Smart Morning lottery on Monday at 11:55 am on the official website.

The first prize of the lottery is Rs 26 lakhs, the second prize is Rs 9000 and the third prize is Rs 500. The lottery also offers a consolation prize of one thousand rupees that is handed over to 359 ticket holders.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.

The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.

Advertising

Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kerala Win Win Lottery W-496 Results Today: Winners to be announced soon
2 India's richest 1 per cent get richer by 39 per cent in 2018; just 3 per cent rise for bottom-half: Oxfam
3 Haryana to bring law to make local hiring mandatory: Manohar Lal Khattar