Sikkim State Lottery Results: Winners to be announced shortly

Sikkim State Lottery Shri Saraswati Puja Bumper Result: The Sikkim state lottery department today will announce the result of the Shri Saraswati Puja Bumper lottery today on the official website. The first prize of the lottery is Rs 1.25 Crores, the second prize is Rs 10 lakh and the third prize is Rs 9,000.

The lottery also offers a consolation prize of one thousand rupees that is handed over to 359 ticket holders. After the declaration of results lottery winner can claim the prices within 30 days.

The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.

Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes