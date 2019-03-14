Toggle Menu
Sikkim State Lottery Results: Winners to be announced shortlyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sikkim-state-lottery-results-winners-to-be-announced-shortly-5625797/

Sikkim State Lottery Results: Winners to be announced shortly

Sikkim State Lottery Shri Saraswati Puja Bumper Result 2019, Sikkim State Lotteries Saraswati Puja Bumper Today Result 2019: The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries.

sikkim lottery, sikkim lottery today result, sikkim lottery result, sikkim lottery today result 2019, sikkim lottery result 2019, sikkim lottery shri puja bumper result, sikkim lottery shri puja bumper result 2019, sikkim state lottery shri puja bumper result, sikkim state lotteries shri saraswati puja bumper, sikkim state lottery shri saraswati puja bumper, sikkim state lottery saraswati puja bumper, sikkim state lottery saraswati puja bumper result
Sikkim State Morning Lottery Result Today: The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lottery Shri Saraswati Puja Bumper Result: The Sikkim state lottery department today will announce the result of the Shri Saraswati Puja Bumper lottery today on the official website. The first prize of the lottery is Rs 1.25 Crores, the second prize is Rs 10 lakh and the third prize is Rs 9,000.

The lottery also offers a consolation prize of one thousand rupees that is handed over to 359 ticket holders. After the declaration of results lottery winner can claim the prices within 30 days.

The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.

Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Masood Azhar as global terrorist: Not the first time China has 'disappointed' India
2 After China blocks Masood Azhar's listing, Rahul slams PM's 'swing, hug, bow' diplomacy
3 India, US agree to build six nuclear power plants in India