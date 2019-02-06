Toggle Menu
Sikkim State Lottery Results: Winners to be announced shortlyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sikkim-state-lottery-results-winners-to-be-announced-5571418/

Sikkim State Lottery Results: Winners to be announced shortly

Sikkim State Lottery Today Result, Sikkim State Lotteries Morning Results: The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lottery Results: Winners to be announced at 5 pm
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo (Reuters Photo: Thomas White)

Sikkim State Morning Lottery Result Today: The Sikkim state lottery department will announce the result of the Dear Starter Morning lottery on Monday at 11:55 am on the official website.

The first prize of the lottery is Rs 25 lakhs, the second prize is Rs 9,000 and the third prize is Rs 500.

The lottery also offers a consolation prize of one thousand rupees that is handed over to 359 ticket holders. The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.

The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.

Watch Sikkim state lottery live stream:

Advertising

Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 From 2019, you will need Aadhaar to file your income tax
2 Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, Rajya Sabha till 2 pm
3 Sabarimala LIVE Updates: Supreme Court commences hearing on review petitions