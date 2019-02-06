Sikkim State Lottery Results: Winners to be announced shortly

Sikkim State Morning Lottery Result Today: The Sikkim state lottery department will announce the result of the Dear Starter Morning lottery on Monday at 11:55 am on the official website.
The first prize of the lottery is Rs 25 lakhs, the second prize is Rs 9,000 and the third prize is Rs 500.
The lottery also offers a consolation prize of one thousand rupees that is handed over to 359 ticket holders. The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.
The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.
The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.
Watch Sikkim state lottery live stream:
Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes.