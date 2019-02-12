Sikkim State Lottery Results: Winner to be announced soon

Toggle Menu
Sikkim State Lottery Today Result, Sikkim State Lotteries Morning Results: The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.

Sikkim State Morning Lottery Result Today: The Sikkim state lottery department will announce the result of the Dear Fresh Morning lottery on Thursday at 11:55 am on the official website.

The first prize of the lottery is Rs 25 lakhs, the second prize is Rs 9,000 and the third prize is Rs 500.

The lottery also offers a consolation prize of one thousand rupees that is handed over to 359 ticket holders. The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes.

