Toggle Menu
Sikkim State Lottery Results Today: Sikkim State Lotteries Morning results to be announced soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sikkim-state-lottery-results-today-sikkim-state-lotteries-morning-results-to-be-announced-shortly/

Sikkim State Lottery Results Today: Sikkim State Lotteries Morning results to be announced soon

Sikkim State Lottery Today Result, Sikkim State Lotteries Morning Results: The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.

sikkim lottery result, sikkim lottery result today, sikkim lottery result today morning, sikkim lottery result morning 11.55 am, sikkim state lotteries 11.55 am, sikkim state lotteries 11.55 am result, sikkim state lotteries 11.55 am morning result, sikkim state lotteries result, sikkim state lotteries morning result, sikkim dear wake, sikkim dear wake morning result, sikkim dear wake lottery result, sikkim dear wake morning lottery result, sikkim lottery today result live
Sikkim State Lottery Results Today: Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes.

Sikkim State Morning Lottery Result Today: The Sikkim state lottery department today will announce the result of the Dear Starter Morning lottery on Monday at 11:55 am on the official website.

The first prize of the lottery is Rs 25 lakhs, the second prize is Rs 9,000 and the third prize is Rs 500. The lottery also offers a consolation prize of one thousand rupees that is handed over to 359 ticket holders. The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.

The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.

Advertising

Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Victory of people, stand vindicated: Mamata Banerjee after SC order on Kolkata police chief
2 Dandi village youths’ ‘satyagrah’ helps them get jobs at memorial
3 Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Uproar in LS continues over Centre's standoff with Mamata Banerjee