Sikkim State Lottery Results Today: Dear Smart Morning winners to be announced soon

Sikkim State Lottery Today Result, Sikkim State Lotteries Morning Results: The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Dear Smart Morning Lottery Result Today: Sikkim state lottery department today will announce the result of the Dear Smart Morning lottery on Thursday at 11:55 am on the official website.

The first prize of the lottery is Rs 26 lakhs, the second prize is Rs 9000 and the third prize is Rs 500. The lottery also offers a consolation prize of one thousand rupees that is handed over to 359 ticket holders.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 6. The results of the lottery can be checked from the official website- http://www.sikkimlotteries.com.

The lottery scheme is regulated by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of different lotteries are announced every day.

Apart from Sikkim, the state of Kerala also organises daily lottery schemes.

