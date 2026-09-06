2 coaches of Sikkim Mahananda Express derail in Bihar after red signal overshoot

3 min readUpdated: Sep 6, 2026 01:38 PM IST
Mahananda Express derailment: Two coaches of the Delhi-bound Sikkim Mahananda Express derailed near Ara in Bihar in the early hours of Sunday. No injuries were reported in the incident. However, rail traffic has been partially affected following the incident. Ara railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of East Central Railway’s Danapur Division.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway said the derailment occurred at around 4 am. The railway official further said that, according to the initial investigation, the derailment occurred after the train overshot a red signal.
“Shortly after the train departed from Ara railway station wrongly by train drivers. Drivers misjudged their signal aspect,” the official added. He added that a detailed inquiry will establish the exact circumstances that led to the incident.
According to the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), the train departed from Alipurduar Junction on September 5 and reached Ara railway station at 3:54 am on Sunday, nine minutes behind schedule. Following the derailment, the train was delayed by more than four hours. It reached Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 10:49 am instead of its scheduled arrival time of 6:48 am, resulting in a delay of 4 hours and 1 minute.
Sikkim Mahananda Express: Train number, Distance, Travel time
The Sikkim Mahananda Express operates with train number 15483/15484. It runs on all days of the week. It covers a distance of 1,659 km in 35 hours and 15 minutes. The train comprises General Class, Sleeper Class, AC 3-Tier Economy, AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and First AC coaches.
Sikkim Mahananda Express: Stoppages
During its journey between Alipur Duar and Delhi Junction, the train number 15483/15484 stops at 59 railway stations. These are: Hasimara, Dalgaon, Binnaguri, Nagrakota, New Mal Junction, Sivok, Siliguri, Baghdogra, Naksalbari, Galgalia, Aluabari Road, Kishanganj, Dalkolha, Barsoi Junction, Azamnagar Road, Labha, Katihar Junction, Seamapur, Karagola Road, Kursela, Naugachia, Thana Bihpur Junction, Narayanpur, Pasraha, Mahes Khunt, Mansi Junction, Khagaria Junction, Sahibpur Kamal, Lakhminia, Begusarai, New Barauni Junction, Mokama Junction, Bakhtiyarpur Junction, Patna Junction, Danapur, ARA Junction, Buxar, DD Upadhyaya Junction, Mirzapur, Vindhyachal, Prayagraj Junction, Bharwari, Fatehpur, Kanpur Central, Rura, Jhinjhak, Phaphund, Etawah Junction, Shikohabad Junction, Firozabad, Tundla Junction, Jalesar Road, Hathras Junction, Aligarh Junction, Khurja Junction, Chola, Ghaziabad and Delhi Shahdara.