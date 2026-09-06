2 coaches of Sikkim Mahananda Express derail in Bihar after red signal overshoot

Mahananda Express derailment: Two coaches of the Delhi-bound Sikkim Mahananda Express derailed near Ara in Bihar in the early hours of Sunday. No injuries were reported in the incident. However, rail traffic has been partially affected following the incident. Ara railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of East Central Railway’s Danapur Division.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway said the derailment occurred at around 4 am. The railway official further said that, according to the initial investigation, the derailment occurred after the train overshot a red signal.

“Shortly after the train departed from Ara railway station wrongly by train drivers. Drivers misjudged their signal aspect,” the official added. He added that a detailed inquiry will establish the exact circumstances that led to the incident.