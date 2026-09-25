Major landslide hits residential area in Sikkim, CM says ‘situation serious’

A major landslide triggered by continuous rainfall damaged several houses and government quarters in the Rimbi village of West Sikkim’s Yuksom-Tashiding constituency on Thursday night. So far, no casualty has been reported. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the situation remained “serious” and directed authorities to stay on high alert, closely monitor developments, and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents.

Several houses were reportedly damaged or destroyed in the landslide, with debris spilling into inhabited areas and damaging multiple structures, including government quarters of the Power Department, officials said. The incident has raised concerns among residents as continued rainfall poses a risk to nearby houses, properties and connectivity.

#WATCH | Sikkim | A major landslide in the Rimbi area has left more than 30 houses affected. The incident was triggered by heavy mudslides and debris coming down from the upper slopes, sending large quantities of mud, rocks and other debris towards the lower areas (Video source:… pic.twitter.com/5rhBlSoiTB — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gangtok, has launched an extensive damage assessment following rain-related incidents across the district.

A multi-agency team led by Kabi Tingda MLA Tshering T Bhutia, along with the OSD to the MLA, councillors, DDMA officials, Roads & Bridges Department engineers, the Ranka Block Development Officer and revenue surveyors, inspected several affected locations on Wednesday and Thursday.

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The teams assessed areas hit by landslides, road blockages, mud and debris flows and damage to residential structures.

Among the locations inspected were stretches of the Luing-Ranka Highway near Bojoghari, Lower Bojoghari, Lingding, High Court Road, TNA Gate, VIP Colony, Upper Z-Bojoghari, Pangthang-Lingdok Road, Pamro Gaon, Ling Perbing, Upper and Middle Luing, Phenzong, Ranka, Rakdong Tintek, Daragaon Upper Burtuk, Sichey and Arithang.

Authorities said several road stretches remain blocked, affecting vehicular movement. Public infrastructure has also been damaged, including the Sewage Treatment Plant at Sichey. Debris accumulation near the Enchey School 33/11 kV Switching Station has been identified as a potential hazard.

As a precaution, tarpaulins have been placed over vulnerable slide zones to prevent further rainwater seepage. The District Collector and DDMA Chairman have directed the concerned departments to clear roads and debris, restore connectivity, assess the damage and provide assistance to affected residents.

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Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel through landslide-prone areas and remain alert, particularly at night. Residents living near unstable slopes have been asked to watch for cracks, slope movement and falling debris and report any warning signs immediately.

Earlier, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the situation in Rimbi remained serious and that the government had directed authorities to remain on high alert.

“Deeply saddened and concerned by the situation in Rimbi, Gyalshing district, following the severe landslides last night. The situation remains serious, and the safety and well-being of the people continue to be our foremost priority,” Tamang said.

“The government stands firmly with the people of Rimbi during this difficult time. Necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation, and take every possible measure to ensure the safety and security of the public,” he said.

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Tamang said he understood the distress among residents, particularly as the difficulties had persisted “from the very beginning”.

“I understand the deep distress and uncertainty being faced by the residents, especially as the difficulties have persisted from the very beginning. My thoughts and prayers are with every family affected,” he said.

He urged residents to remain cautious as the heavy rainfall continued.

“Let us remain vigilant, and stay safe during this torrential rain, follow the advisories of the authorities, and extend every possible support to one another,” Tamang said. “The Government is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our people. We stand with Rimbi,” he added.

(With ANI Inputs)