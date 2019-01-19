Sikkim CM urges farmers to boost organic produce

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling Friday strongly encouraged farmers to increase production of organic foodgrain to cater to domestic needs. Sikkim, which was declared an organic state in 2016, is trying to achieve self-sufficiency within five years.

“We have set a target to make Sikkim self-reliance and self-sufficiency in foodgrains within five years for which our farmers must increase production of organic foodgrain to at least meet domestic demand,” Chamling said while addressing an organic day-cum-‘Krishi Unnati Mela’, reported news agency PTI.

To help achieve self-sufficiency in organic production, Chamling urged farmers to ensure that no land remains barren or fallow and even suggested terrace gardens and vertical gardens for farming purposes.

The chief minister further asked farmers to approach the Agriculture and Horticulture Department and have their land certified as ‘land under organic farming’.

He added that organic demonstration farms must be constructed across districts to help farmers.

The government of Sikkim had banned import of non-organic food items from outside the state last year in a bid to ensure the success of its organic mission.

(With inputs from PTI)