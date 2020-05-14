Sikkim: 17 soldiers rescued as avalanche hits Indian Army patrol; one missing

The Army statement said that intense search and rescue operation is underway and the recovered soldiers are safe and sound. (Representational Image) The Army statement said that intense search and rescue operation is underway and the recovered soldiers are safe and sound. (Representational Image)

A patrolling-cum-snow clearance party consisting of 17-18 soldiers of the Indian Army in North Sikkim was hit by an avalanche Thursday and a soldier has been declared missing.

“All soldiers have been evacuated safely but for one soldier who is still missing. All rescued soldiers are safe; one of them is seriously injured and undergoing medical treatment,” the Army said in a statement.

The Army statement further informed that intense search and rescue operation to locate the missing soldier is underway and that the recovered soldiers are safe and sound.

