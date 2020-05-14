Sikkim: 17 soldiers rescued as avalanche hits Indian Army patrol; one missing

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 14, 2020 7:26:01 pm
A patrolling-cum-snow clearance party consisting of 17-18 soldiers of the Indian Army in North Sikkim was hit by an avalanche Thursday and a soldier has been declared missing.
“All soldiers have been evacuated safely but for one soldier who is still missing. All rescued soldiers are safe; one of them is seriously injured and undergoing medical treatment,” the Army said in a statement.
The Army statement further informed that intense search and rescue operation to locate the missing soldier is underway and that the recovered soldiers are safe and sound.
