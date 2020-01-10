Fiance behind Pakistan Sikh youth’s murder, held: Police

Ravinder Singh, a resident of Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was killed on Saturday night when he was out shopping for his marriage to be held six weeks later. (ANI) Ravinder Singh, a resident of Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was killed on Saturday night when he was out shopping for his marriage to be held six weeks later. (ANI)

The murder of a member of the Sikh community in Peshawar was not a ‘targeted’ attack but was carried out by his fiance who had hired hitmen as she did not wish to marry him, The Express Tribune reported quoting police.

Quoting officials, the leading Pakistan daily said Ravinder Singh’s fiance Prem Kumari had promised the contract killers Rs 7,00,000 and that a part of the amount was already paid in advance. “She promised the hitmen Rs 7,00,000 for Ravinder’s murder. A part of the committed money was paid in advance, while the rest had to be paid after the murder,” the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

India had condemned the killing of Singh, who was shot dead by unknown assailants on Saturday. In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi had asked Islamabad to “stop prevaricating” and protect its minorities.

According to the probe team, Ravinder was murdered in Mardan and his body was shifted to Peshawar by the hitmen. His fiance, Prem Kumari, was taken into custody at Mardan, an investigator told the newspaper.

“In Peshawar, the hitmen dumped the body at a deserted place and called the family from Ravinder’s phone to demand ransom or else they would kill him. All this was done to divert any investigations into the murder,” the officer said.

Singh, a resident of Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was killed on Saturday night when he was out shopping for his marriage to be held six weeks later. He is the younger brother of Harmeet Singh, the “first Sikh TV anchor in Pakistan” who works with Public News in Pakistan.

Investigators in Pakistan told The Indian Express that they were probing the murder from “different angles”. “The victim was to get married in February. We are investigating whether a jilted lover may have committed the crime. The victim had also given a sum of money as loan… So we are also investigating that angle too. We will also look at whether robbery was a motive,” the investigator said.

