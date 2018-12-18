Sajjan deserved to be punished… Congress, Gandhis had no role: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Welcoming the conviction of party colleague Sajjan Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said termed it a “case of justice finally delivered to the victims of one of the worst instances of communal violence in Independent India.”

Advertising

A statement issued by Singh said, “The reversal, by the HC, of the earlier acquittal of Sajjan by a trial court had once again proved that the judiciary in India continues to stand tall as a pillar of the nation’s democratic system.”

Claiming that he had been calling for the strictest punishment for the handful of Congress leaders involved in instigating the riots, he said: “These leaders, who included Sajjan Kumar, did not have any official party sanction and deserved to be punished.”

The Punjab CM, however, gave a clean chit to the Gandhi family, stating that “neither the Congress party nor the Gandhi family had any role to play in the rioting”. He hit out at Badals for continuing to drag the Gandhi family into the case at the behest of the BJP.