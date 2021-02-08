Sikh man killed in Kabul blastL Wife watches last rites on video call; in her arms, infant son who never saw his father

Sunny never got to see his son. As his last rites were done by members of the minority Sikh community in Kabul, his wife watched on video call.

EVER SINCE his son was born last October, Sunny Singh alias Manto (27), a small-time medicines and spices trader, would call his wife in Ludhiana several times a day from Kabul.

“He would say that he cannot wait to hold Gurvansh in his arms,” said Shivani alias Sneha, the wife of Sunny, an Afghan Sikh who died in a blast in Kabul Saturday.

Sunny never got to see his son. As his last rites were done by members of the minority Sikh community in Kabul, his wife watched on video call.

“My husband had gone to Kabul in August last year and our son was born in October. He had not returned to Ludhiana since then. He was living in Kabul to earn for us but his heart and mind were always here. On Friday night, he spoke to me till late night and kept asking if the baby was doing fine. But he has died without seeing his son. There can’t be anything more unfortunate,” said Shivani (21) from Mundian Kalan of Ludhiana, who had got married to Sunny in February last year.

Harinder Singh Khalsa, another Afghan Sikh whose family lives in Meena Bazar of Ludhiana, while speaking to The Indian Express from Kabul, said, “Sunny, Chucha Singh and Sher Singh were in their shops in Shor Bazar when the explosion took place… Sunny was born in Kabul and his cremation was done here only Saturday.”

Shivani said that ever since she heard the news of her husband’s death, she has been wondering what the future holds for her and her son, who is suffering from a heart ailment since birth. “We do not even have our own home as of now… There can’t be a more unfortunate thing than my son not being able to meet his father…”