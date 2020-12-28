Sikh gurus’ history will be included in school syllabus: Yogi Adityanath

The CM reminded the gathering how the “sahibzadas” set examples of “protecting the Hindu religion”. (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath organised “Gurbani kirtan” and “langar” at his official residence on Sunday to mark “Sahibzada Diwas”, which marks the martyrdom of four “sahibzadas” of Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh and mata Gujri. He also announced that the history of Sikh gurus will be included in school curriculum in the state, and celebrate “Sahibzada Diwas” in schools on December 27 every year.

Wearing saffron turbans, the chief minister, two deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, Cabinet ministers and other officials participated in the “kirtan”. Along with Sikh representatives, they also had “langar” food.

The CM reminded the gathering how the “sahibzadas” set examples of “protecting the Hindu religion”.

He added that the last “sahibzada” had “put up a fight against the order of then Mugal Emperor Aurangzeb and refused to convert to Islam”.

“Guru Teg Bahadur ji ka balidan, us kaal khand mein Kashmir mein Hinduon ki raksha karne mein sahayak bana (Guru Teg Bahadur’s sacrifice helped in protecting Hindus in Kashmir during that time),” said the CM. He added that the festival was not just of the Sikhs, but of the country.

“Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Gujri are inspirational examples of sacrifice for rights, truth and protection of religion,” he said.

The CM announced that schools will organise debates on Sikh gurus and Sahibzadas.

“Bharat ke itihas ki jab baat karte hain to Sikh itihas usse alag ho hi nahi sakta. Woh to humare padhyakram ka ek part banna chahiye. Ek Ek bache ko bataya jana chahiye (When we talk of India’s history, the history of the Sikhs cannot be separated from it. It should be a part of our syllabus. Every child should be told about it),” said the CM.

He requested Deputy CM and Education Minister Sharma to ensure that sacrifice of “sahibzadas” be included in the syllabus.

The CM said that Sikh Gurus had “made sacrifices for the protection of Hindu religion”, and the country would always remember them. He added that every Sikh was ready to take the lead when it came to “Bhakti, Shakti, Purushartha aur Parisharam” and that Sikhs were known for their hard work.

Deputy CM Maurya also spoke on “how the Sikhs fought for religion and the country cannot be forgotten”.

School students also recited “Anant Sahib path” on the occasion