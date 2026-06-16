‘Leaving this world’: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan

3 min readJaipurUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 07:19 PM IST
A 22-year-old NEET aspirant in Sikar died by suicide ahead of the re-examination on June 21.
As per Sikar police, the now-cancelled May 2026 examination was Umesh’s third attempt. Although he had previously studied at coaching centres, he was now preparing for the re-test at home.
Udyog Nagar SHO Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express that Umesh lived at an apartment in Sikar with his mother and two siblings. His father is a businessman in Mumbai.
Kumar said that Umesh had dropped off his mother at their native village in Jhunjhunu on Monday, while his sister and a brother left for coaching. Umesh took the extreme step on Monday afternoon.
According to officials, he left behind a letter stating: “Main is duniya se dur ja raha hun, sorry (I am going away from this world, sorry).”
“Considering the nature of the case, the family is not in a position to talk. An inquiry will be conducted once they’re in a better condition,” SHO Kumar said.
This is the second death of a NEET aspirant in Sikar within a month. On May 15, Pradeeep Mahich had died by suicide in Sikar.
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Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The news of the suicide of 22-year-old NEET aspirant Umesh Mali in Sikar is utterly shocking. My deepest condolences go out to his grieving family.”
“Due to the NEET question paper leak, several students in Rajasthan, including Pradeep Meghwal, have taken their own lives. This is not suicide, but rather the courage of our youth crumbling in the face of the question paper leak system,” he said. “It is extremely heartbreaking that the central government remains indifferent to this agony of the country’s youth.”
Pradeep’s kin have since met Rahul Gandhi and other leaders. On Monday, they participated in the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest in Jaipur, where his father Rajesh said, “I lost my Pradeep, but there should be a strict law.” Another relative said that Pradeep spoke to his father on May 3, saying his exam went so well on this attempt that even god could not stop him from qualifying.
The family claimed that the police administration threatened them to take the body home, else they would be made an accomplice in the case.
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On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to kick off a nationwide campaign against “the growing crisis of paper leaks, examination irregularities, unemployment and the systematic betrayal of India’s youth by the Modi Government” from Kota.