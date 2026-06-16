‘Leaving this world’: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan

Umesh, a 22-year-old NEET student dies by suicide in Sikar, ahead of the NEET re-test on June 21. (Special Arrangement/Enhanced with AI)

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant in Sikar died by suicide ahead of the re-examination on June 21.

As per Sikar police, the now-cancelled May 2026 examination was Umesh’s third attempt. Although he had previously studied at coaching centres, he was now preparing for the re-test at home.

Udyog Nagar SHO Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express that Umesh lived at an apartment in Sikar with his mother and two siblings. His father is a businessman in Mumbai.

Kumar said that Umesh had dropped off his mother at their native village in Jhunjhunu on Monday, while his sister and a brother left for coaching. Umesh took the extreme step on Monday afternoon.