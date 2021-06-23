Signs of second wave wane, but black fungus cases rise in Andhra

CM Reddy pointed to need for caution due to easing of lockdowns in other states. (File photo)

While the test positivity rate for Covid-19 has decreased in most districts of Andhra Pradesh, the rise in the number of black fungus cases has left officials in the state worried. The state has registered 2,772 black fungus cases so far, of which 922 needed surgery.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said extra precautions need to be taken as the lockdown imposed in neighbouring states is being relaxed, and inter-state migration has resumed.

In many of the black fungus cases, an eye or portion of the jaw had to be removed to prevent the fungus from causing more damage. While 212 patients died, 1,232 have recovered and have been discharged. Principal Secretary (Health) A K Singhal said the state has enough stocks of injections and tablets to treat black fungus, and that hospitals have made separate arrangements to treat patients with black fungus symptoms. Officials said that most of the patients with black fungus symptoms, with swollen eyes or faces, are those who have recovered from Covid-19. A majority of them are also diabetics, an official said.

The positivity rate has decreased in all the districts except East Godavari (5.65 per cent).