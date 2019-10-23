Signing of Kartarpur agreement deferred

India and Pakistan have deferred the signing of the agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor by a day due to logistical issues, and the deal is now expected to be signed on Thursday, sources said.

They said a joint secretary-level officer in the Union Home Ministry will meet Pakistan officials at zero point near the site of Kartarpur corridor on Thursday and sign the MoU on India’s behalf.

The Ministry of External Affairs had on Monday had said India would be ready to sign the agreement on the corridor on Wednesday.

India is going ahead in signing the pact though it was strongly opposed to Pakistan’s decision to levy a service charge of $20 on each pilgrim.