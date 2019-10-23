Toggle Menu
Signing of Kartarpur agreement deferredhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/signing-of-kartarpur-agreement-deferred-6082897/

Signing of Kartarpur agreement deferred

The Ministry of External Affairs had on Monday had said India would be ready to sign the agreement on the corridor on Wednesday.

Kartarpur Corridor, Kartarpur Sahib, Kartarpur Corridor opening, Kartarpur Corridor fee, Kartarpur, India on Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor, India news, Indian Express
“The Kartarpur initiative will continue,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. (File photo)

India and Pakistan have deferred the signing of the agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor by a day due to logistical issues, and the deal is now expected to be signed on Thursday, sources said.

They said a joint secretary-level officer in the Union Home Ministry will meet Pakistan officials at zero point near the site of Kartarpur corridor on Thursday and sign the MoU on India’s behalf.

The Ministry of External Affairs had on Monday had said India would be ready to sign the agreement on the corridor on Wednesday.

India is going ahead in signing the pact though it was strongly opposed to Pakistan’s decision to levy a service charge of $20 on each pilgrim.

For latest coverage on Haryana and Maharashtra Elections, log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest assembly election 2019 updates from each constituency in both the states.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android