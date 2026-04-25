‘Significant morale booster for BJP in Punjab’

Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal with BJP president Nitin Nabin and party leaders Anil Baluni (extreme left), Tarun Chugh and Arun Singh (extreme right) at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

As BJP welcomed the seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs to its fold on Friday, political observers said it will strengthen the party when it comes to public perception and also enhance its negotiating leverage for a possible pre-poll alliance with the Akalis for the 2027 Punjab elections.

BJP president Nitin Nabin posted on X, “Welcomed Raghav Chadha Ji, Sandeep Pathak Ji, and Ashok Mittal Ji to the BJP family at the Party HQ today. Also, best wishes to Harbhajan Singh Ji, Swati Maliwal Ji, Vikram Sahney Ji, and Rajinder Gupta Ji to work under the dynamic leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji towards the goal of #ViksitBharat2047.”